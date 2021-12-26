Left Menu

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers go down 38-40 against Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Haryana Steelers played their hearts out, but they went down 38-40 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Haryana Steelers played their hearts out, but they went down 38-40 against Jaipur Pink Panthers in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Captain Vikash Kandola was Haryana's best player with 14 raid points in the match.

The Haryana Steelers carried out a fantastic tackle in the fourth minute and took a two-point lead at 4-2. Kandola pulled off a brilliant raid moments later and helped the Steelers take a four-point lead at 7-3. The Haryana side carried out an all-out in the next minute and extended their lead by 6 points. The Steelers pulled off a brilliant Super Tackle in the 15th minute and led at 17-12. The Jaipur Pink Panthers carried out an All Out in the last few minutes, however, the Steelers held on to their lead at 22-21 at the end of the first half.

Both sides were neck-and-neck in the first four minutes of the second half as Haryana and Jaipur were locked at 26-26. The Panthers carried out an all-out in the 30th minute and led at 33-27. The Steelers tried to fight back with a brilliant tackle and a couple of raids, however, the Jaipur side kept forging forward. Rohit Gulia pulled off a fantastic Super Raid in the last few minutes of the match and reduced Jaipur's lead, however, the Panthers held on to their lead and closed out the match at 40-38. (ANI)

