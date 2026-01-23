Modi's Rally Ignites NDA Spirit Ahead of Tamil Nadu Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tamil Nadu on Friday to rally support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), marking the coalition's first major political gathering ahead of the state assembly elections slotted for the next few months.

Upon his arrival from Thiruvananthapuram, Modi was officially welcomed at the airport by Governor R N Ravi, state minister T M Anbarasan, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, along with other officials.

Modi then traveled by helicopter to Maduranthakam, situated roughly 87 kilometers from Chennai, where the rally was set to be held. Prominent NDA figures, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinakaran, and PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, were expected to be present on stage alongside the Prime Minister. The rally signifies a key moment for AIADMK as it leads the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

