Left Menu

High Stakes: Money Laundering Probe into Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids across Goa, Delhi, and Haryana following a money laundering case linked to a Goa nightclub fire that killed 25 people last December. The investigations target the club's owners and local officials suspected of illegal activities, including unauthorized trade licenses and land conversion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji/Newdelhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:22 IST
High Stakes: Money Laundering Probe into Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its probe into a major money laundering case linked to a tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa last December that resulted in the deaths of 25 people. Raids are being conducted across locations in Goa, Delhi, and Haryana, officials have confirmed.

Key individuals, including brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owner Ajay Gupta, and former local Goa officials Roshan Redkar and Raghuvir Bagkar, are under scrutiny. The ED accuses these officials of facilitating illegal trade licenses and non-compliance with legal requirements for the club's operation.

British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, another accused, is being sought through an Interpol Red Notice. Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers have been repatriated from Thailand and remain in police custody, while the Goa government pledges to investigate the club's operational history since 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
2
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global
3
Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters Due to Brake Issue

Yamaha Recalls 3 Lakh Scooters Due to Brake Issue

 India
4
Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations

Congress Suspends Leader Amidst Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026