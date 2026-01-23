High Stakes: Money Laundering Probe into Goa Nightclub Fire Tragedy

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has ramped up its probe into a major money laundering case linked to a tragic fire at a nightclub in Goa last December that resulted in the deaths of 25 people. Raids are being conducted across locations in Goa, Delhi, and Haryana, officials have confirmed.

Key individuals, including brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, co-owner Ajay Gupta, and former local Goa officials Roshan Redkar and Raghuvir Bagkar, are under scrutiny. The ED accuses these officials of facilitating illegal trade licenses and non-compliance with legal requirements for the club's operation.

British national Surinder Kumar Khosla, another accused, is being sought through an Interpol Red Notice. Meanwhile, the Luthra brothers have been repatriated from Thailand and remain in police custody, while the Goa government pledges to investigate the club's operational history since 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)