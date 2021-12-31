Left Menu

ISL: Odisha FC rope in Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC

Odisha FC have signed defender Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC on Thursday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-12-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 09:58 IST
Nikhil Prabhu (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha FC have signed defender Nikhil Prabhu on loan from Hyderabad FC on Thursday. Kiko Ramirez's men who have been leaking goals in the ISL this season will look to bolster their defence with their new recruit.

"Odisha FC have reached an agreement with Hyderabad FC over the loan, with an option for a permanent transfer, deal of 21-year-old defender Nikhil Prabhu. He will be representing the Bhubaneswar-based side till the end of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22," the club said in a statement, as per the ISL website. "Nikhil Prabhu played in various local clubs in Mumbai before joining FC Pune City academy in 2019. He represented the Hyderabad FC reserve team before getting a call from the first team for ISL 2021-22," it added.

Odisha FC's next match in the ISL is against league leaders Mumbai City FC but it is uncertain whether Prabhu will be able to feature in that match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

