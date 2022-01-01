Left Menu

ISL: Mario Rivera appointed as head coach of SC East Bengal for remainder of season

SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the appointment of Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-01-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 15:58 IST
Mario Rivera (Photo: Twitter/SC East Bengal). Image Credit: ANI
SC East Bengal on Saturday announced the appointment of Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. The club parted ways with Jose Manuel Diaz last month and Renedy Singh took over as interim head coach.

Spaniard Rivera guided East Bengal to a second-place finish in the I-League two seasons back. Rivera, a UEFA Pro Licence holder, guided the team to the second position in just seven matches. "We are happy to appoint him as our head coach. Mario has been part of East Bengal previously and his experience in Indian football will be beneficial to the team for the rest of the season," said SC East Bengal CEO Shivaji Samaddar in a statement.

Rivera worked with former East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez as his deputy for 32 games in the 2018-19 season before he was asked to take over the reins. Rivera will undergo the mandatory quarantine period as per ISL and will take over thereafter. SC East Bengal will take on Bengaluru FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. (ANI)

