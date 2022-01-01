Left Menu

MCA postpones local tournaments due to rising cases

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 22:15 IST
The Mumbai Cricket Association on Saturday decided to postpone its local tournaments due to the increasing COVID19 cases in the state.

''Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Kanga & Tournament Committee decided to postpone all MCA Tournaments including U-25 Shalini Bhalekar and Madhav Mantri E,F & G Div matches till further notic,'' MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated in a note, which was uploaded on association's website.

According to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) bulletin, Mumbai reported 6,347 cases on Saturday.

