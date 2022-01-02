Left Menu

Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 08:31 IST
Olympics-U.S. sends veteran lineup to retain women's ice hockey gold

Led by Hilary Knight, the United States will send a veteran lineup to the Beijing Winter Games in a bid to retain the women's ice hockey gold medal, with 15 of the 23 players named on Saturday having Olympic experience. Knight becomes just the fourth women's player to represent the United States at four Olympics, while Kendall Coyne Schofield, Brianna Decker, Amanda Kessel and Lee Stecklein have all now made three teams.

"We’ve worked through a comprehensive evaluation process that has led us to this 23-player roster," said U.S. head coach Joel Johnson in a statement. "This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent. "The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold."

Of the 15 players on the roster with Olympic experience, all but Megan Bozek and Alex Carpenter were part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games gold medal-winning team that beat archival Canada 3-2 in a shootout to finish atop the podium. The U.S. has medaled in every Olympics since women’s hockey was introduced to the Olympic program in 1998, including gold in 1998 and 2018.

The squad was introduced during the second intermission of the National Hockey League's Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues played in frigid temperatures at Target Field, home of Major League Baseball's Minnesota Twins. The NHL last month said it would not send players to the men's ice hockey tournament citing the pandemic's "profound disruption" to its schedule caused by a surge of COVID-19 cases in team locker rooms.

As of Saturday, the NHL had postponed 90 games for COVID-19 related reasons. The Beijing Olympics are scheduled from Feb. 4-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but London throws party on TV; Novavax to submit COVID-19 vaccine EUA request to U.S. FDA next month and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron dampens worldwide New Year celebrations, but Lo...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022