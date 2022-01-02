Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool trio ruled out of Chelsea game after positive COVID tests

Manager Juergen Klopp will also be absent https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/liverpool-boss-klopp-miss-chelsea-game-due-covid-19-2022-01-01 from the game after testing positive on Saturday, with his assistant Pepijn Lijnders set to take charge at Stamford Bridge. The club said other members of the playing squad had subsequently been tested and received negative results.

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 21:07 IST
Soccer-Liverpool trio ruled out of Chelsea game after positive COVID tests

Liverpool's Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip will miss the Premier League trip to Chelsea later on Sunday after returning positive tests for COVID-19, the Merseyside club said. Manager Juergen Klopp will also be absent https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/liverpool-boss-klopp-miss-chelsea-game-due-covid-19-2022-01-01 from the game after testing positive on Saturday, with his assistant Pepijn Lijnders set to take charge at Stamford Bridge.

The club said other members of the playing squad had subsequently been tested and received negative results. Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones in recent weeks after they were forced into isolation due to positive tests. The quartet returned to training earlier this week.

Liverpool are third in the league standings on 41 points from 19 games, a point behind second-placed Chelsea but with a game in hand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022