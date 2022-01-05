Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh beat New Zealand by eight wickets

Seamer Ebadot Hossain took 6-46 as Bangladesh dismissed the Black Caps for 169 on day five of the first test at Bay Oval and the tourists knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets. Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 05-01-2022 05:53 IST
Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in a test match with an eight-wicket victory at Mount Maunganui on Wednesday, snapping the World Test Champions' 17-match unbeaten run on home soil. Seamer Ebadot Hossain took 6-46 as Bangladesh dismissed the Black Caps for 169 on day five of the first test at Bay Oval and the tourists knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.

Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second test starts in Christchurch on Sunday.

