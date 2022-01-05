BBL: Melbourne Stars skipper Maxwell tests positive for COVID-19

Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Melbourne Stars on Wednesday confirmed that its skipper Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for COVID-19. Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test on Wednesday and he is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.

"Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release. The all-rounder is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive for COVID-19.

Maxwell had led a depleted Melbourne Stars in their last two fixtures against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. A number of Brisbane Heat players had also returned positive rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday and this forced the BBL to change three matches at the last minute. (ANI)

