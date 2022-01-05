Sports News Roundup: Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Wednesday; Tennis-Sabalenka stunned by world number 100 Juvan in Adelaide and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (ankle) for Wednesday

The Miami Heat ruled out guard Jimmy Butler for Wednesday night's game at Portland with an ankle injury. Butler suffered the injury in the third quarter of Monday night's loss at Golden State. Butler crumpled to the ground and had to be helped off the floor. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said afterward that Butler turned his ankle.

Tennis-Sabalenka stunned by world number 100 Juvan in Adelaide

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka suffered a shock exit at the Adelaide International on Wednesday after a 7-6(6) 6-1 defeat to world number 100 Kaja Juvan of Slovenia in the second round. World number two Sabalenka, a semi-finalist at last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open, struggled with her serve, racking up 18 double faults, and committed 49 unforced errors in the shock loss to the 21-year-old at the Australian Open warm-up event.

Jordan Spieth confident form has returned for long haul

Twelve months ago, Jordan Spieth could only watch on television as his counterparts met at the year-opening Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. Despite an expanded field following the PGA Tour's three-month hiatus at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Spieth had failed to qualify for the event in Kapalua, Maui, for the third consecutive year.

Tennis-Djokovic criticised for medical exemption to play at Australian Open

Seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion Jamie Murray was among those to question the decision to grant world number one Novak Djokovic a medical exemption from getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to compete at the Australian Open. Djokovic, gunning for a 10th title at Melbourne Park later this month, was cleared to play in the year's first major on Tuesday by Tennis Australia.

NFL-Washington Football Team to announce new name on Feb. 2

The National Football League's Washington Football Team said on Tuesday they will reveal their new name on Feb. 2 after a lengthy review on how to replace an original name that was widely seen as a racial slur against Native Americans. The club, which had long said they would never change the Redskins name, softened their stance in mid-2020 after a naming rights sponsor to their suburban stadium in Landover, Maryland urged the NFL team to rebrand.

France opens terrorism probe over rally team blast in Saudi

French prosecutors said on Tuesday they had opened a terrorism investigation into an explosion that went off under a French vehicle involved in the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia. The blast, which seriously injured one of the rally competitors, hit a support vehicle belonging to the French team Sodicars soon after it left its hotel in the Saudi city of Jeddah for the race route, according to accounts from the team and race organisers.

Tennis-Russia's Medvedev downs De Minaur, Auger-Aliassime seals Canada's comeback

World number two Daniil Medvedev produced a dominant performance to overwhelm Australia's Alex de Minaur and help Russia go within touching distance of the ATP Cup semi-finals, while Germany and Italy also scored victories in Sydney on Tuesday. Medvedev's flawless display in his 6-4 6-2 victory was the perfect response to his stunning defeat by France's Ugo Humbert on Sunday and wiped out any doubts about his readiness for this month's Australian Open.

Report: Derrick Henry 'expected' at Titans' practice Wed.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 1 with a broken bone in his right foot, is expected to return from injured reserve Wednesday and participate in practice, ESPN reported Tuesday. Henry got some light work in Monday, when Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team will consider whether to activate his window to return from injured reserve mid-week. If Henry is designated to return, he'll have a 21-day window to return to the 53-man active roster.

NFL-Eagles quarterback Hurts calls for safety improvements after railing collapse

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts called on the National Football League (NFL) and the Washington Football Team (WFT) to improve safety measures at FedExField, after a railing at the Landover, Maryland, stadium collapsed on Sunday. In a video that circulated on social media, Hurts was seen walking off the field when visiting Eagles fans reaching out for a high five went tumbling to the ground after the barrier broke.

Golf-Rested Rahm ready to return to competition at Kapalua

U.S. Open champion Jon Rahm, who returns to action this week in Hawaii for the first time in over three months, said on Tuesday he is not bothered by the fact that his status as the world's number one golfer puts a target on his back. The Spaniard, speaking from the Plantation Course at Kapalua ahead of this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, said he is focused on trying to improve his game regardless of where he or his peers are in the rankings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)