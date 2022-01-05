Left Menu

South Africa 34 for no loss in pursuit of 240

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 05-01-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 18:30 IST
South Africa 34 for no loss in pursuit of 240
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Chasing 240 to win, South Africa was 34 for no loss at tea on the third day of the second Test against India, here on Wednesday.

Skipper Dean Elgar (10) and Aiden Markaram (24) batted purposefully in pursuit of a series-leveling win.

Resuming at 85 for two, India put on board 266 runs before being bowled out during the second session.

Cheteshwar Pujara (53), Ajinkya Rahane (58), Hanuma Vihari (40 not out) and Shardul Thakur (28) defied the Proteas attack.

Pacers Lungi Ngidi (3/43), Marco Jansen (3/67), and Kagiso Rabada (3/73) shared nine wickets between them.

India is leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs. Brief scores: India: 202 and 266 in 60.1 overs (A Rahane 58, C Pujara 53; K Rabada 3/73, M Jansen 3/67, L Ngidi 3/43).

South Africa: 202 and 34 for none in 7 overs. (A Markram 24 batting)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022