Cricket-Australia declare first innings on 416-8
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 12:35 IST
Australia declared their first innings closed on 416 for eight half an hour before the scheduled close of play on the second day of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday.
Usman Khawaja top scored for Australia with 137, while Stuart Broad took 5-101 for England.
