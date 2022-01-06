Left Menu

Cricket-Play resumes in SAfrica-India test after rainy start to day

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 19:30 IST
Play resumed after two sessions were washed out by rain on Thursday on the fourth day of the second test between South Africa and India, with a result still possible before the close at the Wanderers.

South Africa are chasing 112 more runs to win the test and level the series while India require eight more wickets for success, and a first ever series victory in South Africa. Officials said there would be 34 overs of play in the day with an extra 30 minutes to be taken if the match is not over by 1800 local time (1600 GMT).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

