Cricket-Australia declare on 265-6, set England 388 to win

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia declared their second innings closed on 265 for six in the final session of the fourth day of the fourth Ashes test on Saturday, handing England an unlikely victory target of 388.

Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match and finished 101 not out.

The hosts, who have an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, made 416-8 declared in their first innings before dismissing England for 294 earlier on Saturday.

