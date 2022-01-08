Left Menu

Injured Josh Hazlewood to remain in Sydney for further rehab ahead of NZ series

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will remain in Sydney for the next three weeks for further rehabilitation ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 08-01-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 17:42 IST
Injured Josh Hazlewood to remain in Sydney for further rehab ahead of NZ series
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood will remain in Sydney for the next three weeks for further rehabilitation ahead of the white-ball series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Injured Hazlewood will miss the final Ashes Test in Hobart. New Zealand and Sri Lanka are slated to tour Australia in January and February.

Hazlewood will remain in Sydney to gear up for the limited-overs leg. "Josh Hazlewood, the NSP, Sports Science and Sports Medicine Team have agreed he will remain in Sydney for the next three weeks," Cricket Australia said in a tweet.

"The upcoming Dettol white ball series will form part of his preparations for the Test and white-ball tour of Pakistan from early March!" it added. Meanwhile, in the second innings, Australia scored 265/6 before declaring on Day 4 of the fourth Test on Saturday.

England openers safely battled through to stumps to set up a thrilling final day on Sunday. The visitors ended Day 4 at 30/0, still needing 358 runs to win the fourth Test. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022