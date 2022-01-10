Figure skating-Chen captures sixth consecutive U.S. national title

Nathan Chen won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships for a sixth consecutive year on Sunday in Nashville in dominating fashion to solidify his status as the gold medal favourite for next month's Beijing Olympics. Chen, whose sole defeat since the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics came last October in the first Grand Prix event of the Olympic figure skating season, had an early slip-up and late fall but made the rest of his routine look easy.

The 22-year-old Chen was in first place after breaking his own national short program record on Saturday with a 115.39-point performance and returned to score 212.62 points in Sunday's free skate. Chen's 328.01 total left him in a familiar spot atop the podium while Ilia Malinin (302.48) took second and Vincent Zhou (290.16) finished third.

No American man has enjoyed such a dominant run at the national championships since twice Olympic champion Dick Button won seven consecutive titles from 1946 to 1952. The United States have three available men's spots for next month's Beijing Olympics and the team will be announced later on Sunday.

