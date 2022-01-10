Left Menu

ISL: East Bengal rope in young Brazilian striker Marcelo on loan

ANI | Updated: 10-01-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 17:36 IST
Marcelo Ribeiro (Image: SC East Bengal's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
SC East Bengal on Monday announced the signing of young Brazilian striker Marcelo Ribeiro dos Santos on loan from Gil Vicente FC till the end of the season subject to clearances. Marcelo joins the red and gold brigade from Primeira Liga in Portugal, where he was plying his trade for Gil Vicente FC. He made his debut for Gil Vicente FC last year in August.

Before he joined Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente FC, the 24-year old played for Spanish clubs Burgos CF and Sanse. "I am pleased to join SC East Bengal. It is one of the biggest clubs in India, and I am really looking forward to joining the team and help them in the league," Marcelo said after putting pen to paper for the club as per the SC East Bengal website.

SC East Bengal held Mumbai City FC to a 0-0 draw in their last outing. The Kolkata side announced Spaniard Mario Rivera as their head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League season at the start of the new year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

