Confident UP Yoddha look to maintain winning momentum against Haryana Steelers in PKL

An upbeat UP Yoddha team would look to continue its winning run when it takes on Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Wednesday.

Riding on the back of a thumping 15-point win and a record in PKL history with a total of 22 defensive points in the 42-27 win over Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddha is brimming with confidence.

While both UP and Haryana have 20 points each, the Yoddhas are placed at the seventh spot in the league standings while the Steelers a rung below.

Statistically, UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers have faced each other four times so far in their PKL journey over the years with both teams edging out each other on two occasions.

But the Yoddha's will walk into the match with advantage, as not only have they defeated the Steelers 37-30 in their last encounter in PKL 7 but also will ride heavily on the confidence that the team gained in its emphatic 42-27 victory over Bengaluru Bulls in their last game.

The Steelers, however, will have a lot to prove given their 26-45 defeat to Tamil Thalaivas.

While the defence of the Yoddha team came to the fore in the last game, the coordination between the attack and the back-line was the most heartening factor for the team.

Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill and Md Taghi will be the raiders to look out for in the Yoddha's side, while the Steelers will have to do a lot of homework to find a way to invade the rock-solid UP defensive line that includes Nitesh, Sumit and Ashu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)