Rugby-Sale Sharks suspend player after arrest and police investigation

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2022 01:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 01:49 IST
Sale Sharks have suspended an unnamed player until further notice after he was arrested at the weekend, the English Premiership club said on Wednesday. British media reported that the player is an England international who was arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager.

"Sale Sharks have been made aware of an allegation against one of its players and the subsequent arrest of that player by Greater Manchester Police on Jan. 9, 2022," Sale said in a statement. "The player in question has been suspended by Sale Sharks until further notice and is currently cooperating with police officers to assist in their investigation."

British media reported that a 41-year-old woman was also arrested following the incident, adding that both suspects had been released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

