BBL: Postponed Brisbane Heat-Sydney Sixers match to be played on Jan 19

The Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for January 17-19, the final three days of the regular season.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 13-01-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 09:32 IST
Representative image (Photo/ BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday announced a revised schedule for January 17-19, the final three days of the regular season. The previously postponed Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers match from January 5 has been moved to January 19, with a number of other time, venue, and date changes to other matches across the three days. Four of the final six matches will be held in Melbourne.

According to the organizers, these changes follow the previously announced schedule adjustments for the period of January 10-16 and the move for Clubs to be primarily based out of Victoria. "We are pleased to release this revised schedule for January 17-19 and provide greater certainty for fans, participants and partners of the KFC BBL," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager, Big Bash Leagues, said in a statement.

"The challenges of the pandemic have led us to making some difficult decisions, but our priority has always been the safe and successful completion of the season. We believe the two rounds of revisions to the schedule announced in recent days give all involved the best chance of doing so. "Our thanks go to all players, Club staff, governments, broadcasters, partners, and venues whose commitment to the KFC BBL has ensured its continuation this season," he added.

The League will confirm arrangements for the BBL 11 Finals series in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

