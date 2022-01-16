Left Menu

Australian Open: 'Lucky loser' Salvatore Caruso replaces defending champion Novak Djokovic in men's singles draw

World number 150 Salvatore Caruso has replaced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's singles draw, organizers confirmed on Sunday.

16-01-2022
Novak Djokovic (Photo/Australian Open Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI
World number 150 Salvatore Caruso has replaced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open men's singles draw, organizers confirmed on Sunday. 'Lucky loser' Italian who has replaced world number one men's singles player Djokovic will clash with Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round encounter at the 1573 Arena on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Novak Djokovic lost his appeal against deportation, the Chief Justice James Allsop of the Federal Court of Australia announced. The decision was unanimous, said Chief Justice Allsop. Other judges who were hearing Djokovic's appeal were Anthony Besanko and David O'Callaghan of the Federal Court of Australia. After the court's decision, the 20-time Grand Slam champion Serbian also confirmed that he will not participate in the Australian Open, where he is the three-time defending champion.

The tennis player was also ordered to pay the legal costs to the government. Djokovic's visa was cancelled on Friday by Hawke, the Australian Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services, and Multicultural Affairs. (ANI)

