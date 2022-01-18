Left Menu

Djokovic sponsor Lacoste to contact tennis star to review events in Australia

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 00:14 IST
French apparel brand Lacoste, a sponsor of Novak Djokovic, said on Monday it would contact the world men's tennis No. 1 to review events in Australia.

The player, who has not been vaccinated, was deported from Australia on Sunday ahead of the Australian Open after losing a court bid to have the cancellation of his visa overturned. He is now in his native Serbia, where he received a rapturous welcome. "As soon as possible, we will be in touch with Novak Djokovic to review the events that have accompanied his presence in Australia," Lacoste said in an emailed statement.

