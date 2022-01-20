Govt waives duty on goods imported by AIFF for organising AFC Women's Asian Cup

The government has exempted from customs duty and Integrated GST the import of certain goods by the All India Football Federation for the purpose of organising the AFC Women's Asian Cup in the country. The goods which have been exempted from duty include Kelme referee kits, ball boy uniforms and match-day bibs; competition goods shipped using Aramex, molten official match balls, Kelme AFC delegations / volunteers attire, country flags, sleeves badges and WAC mini trophy, as per a January 18 notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). For availing duty exemption, the importer, at the time of clearance of the goods, would have to produce a certificate the Department of Sports, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, indicating that the said goods are required in relation to the AFC Women's Asian Cup India, 2022. At the time of clearance of the goods, the importer would also have to furnish an undertaking that all such goods, excluding gift items, souvenirs and mementoes, shall be re-exported within three months from the date of conclusion of the tournament. Also, a utilisation certificate for the goods consumed shall be furnished from the Department of Sports, within three months from the date of conclusion of AFC Women's Asian Cup, the CBIC said. The AFC Women's Asian Cup is being to be held in India at three venues -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune -- from January 20 to February 6.

