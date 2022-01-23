Left Menu

ISL: We were unlucky against Chennaiyin, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that result is not the true reflection of how the match was played, as his team succumbed to a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-01-2022 12:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 12:29 IST
ISL: We were unlucky against Chennaiyin, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil
NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC (Photo: Twitter/NorthEast United). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that result is not the true reflection of how the match was played, as his team succumbed to a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Two quick goals early in the second half allowed Chennaiyin FC to come back from a goal down after half-time to beat NorthEast United FC with a 2-1 score-line in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

After conceding two goals in six minutes, the Highlanders dominated the final part of the match and kept the pressure on CFC in the final fifteen minutes of the match but missed a slew of easy chances and slumped to their eighth defeat of the season. With this defeat, NorthEast United FC remain at the foot of the table having collected just nine points from 13 games.

Jamil in the post-match press conference said: "Everybody tried hard, we missed some chances. We tried, but we were unlucky today." "After leading the first half, we went inside after the break, I told the boys that this is a good time to capitalise. Take another goal or you can keep this scoreline," he added.

NorthEast had more than 25 shots in the game. Talking about that, Jamil said: "No we tried, urgency was there but three chances hit the goal post, I think we must hit the target then it will be alright." NortghEast will next clash with Mumbai City FC on January 25. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022