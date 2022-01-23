ISL: We were unlucky against Chennaiyin, says NorthEast's Khalid Jamil

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil feels that result is not the true reflection of how the match was played, as his team succumbed to a 1-2 loss against Chennaiyin FC on Saturday. Two quick goals early in the second half allowed Chennaiyin FC to come back from a goal down after half-time to beat NorthEast United FC with a 2-1 score-line in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

After conceding two goals in six minutes, the Highlanders dominated the final part of the match and kept the pressure on CFC in the final fifteen minutes of the match but missed a slew of easy chances and slumped to their eighth defeat of the season. With this defeat, NorthEast United FC remain at the foot of the table having collected just nine points from 13 games.

Jamil in the post-match press conference said: "Everybody tried hard, we missed some chances. We tried, but we were unlucky today." "After leading the first half, we went inside after the break, I told the boys that this is a good time to capitalise. Take another goal or you can keep this scoreline," he added.

NorthEast had more than 25 shots in the game. Talking about that, Jamil said: "No we tried, urgency was there but three chances hit the goal post, I think we must hit the target then it will be alright." NortghEast will next clash with Mumbai City FC on January 25. (ANI)

