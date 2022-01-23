Left Menu

Bhatnagar-Crasto win Syed Modi mixed doubles title

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 15:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seventh seed Indians Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto clinched the mixed doubles title at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament with a straight game win over compatriots T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada here on Sunday.

Bhatnagar and Crasto hardly broke a sweat as they inflicted a 21-16 21-12 on the unseeded Indian duo in the summit clash that lasted just 29 minutes.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is now up against compatriot Malvika Bansod the in the women's singles final of the BWF World our Super 300 event. Earlier, the men's singles summit clash between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a 'No Match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

