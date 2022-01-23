Sports News Roundup: Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta; Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Belgian Pieters holds nerve to secure victory in Abu Dhabi

Thomas Pieters sealed his sixth European Tour title with a one-shot victory in a thrilling final round of the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The Belgian carded a level-par 72 in testing conditions at Yas Links to hold off the chasing pack.

Beijing Games had 72 COVID cases, none athletes, among early arrivals

Beijing Olympics organisers said on Sunday they had confirmed 72 cases of COVID-19 among 2,586 Games-related personnel entering China from Jan. 4 to Jan. 22, with no cases among 171 athletes and team officials arriving in that period. Final preparations are taking place for the Winter Games amid a global surge in cases of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant. The Games are set to take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20 inside a "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

Report: Tom Brady weighing retirement

Retirement watch begins in Tampa Bay if Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are eliminated from the NFC playoffs on Sunday. Brady, 44, is planning to take "a month or longer" to decide whether to play in 2022, ESPN reported before the Buccaneers hosted the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional playoffs.

Tennis-Berrettini serves big to see off Carreno Busta

World number seven Matteo Berrettini defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 7-5 7-6(4) 6-4 on Sunday to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the first time. Berrettini, coming off a marathon five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz, showed no signs of fatigue as he struck 57 winners including 28 aces against Carreno Busta on a warm evening at Rod Laver Arena.

Tennis-Medvedev faces tactical test against Cressy

World number two Daniil Medvedev reaffirmed his Australian Open title credentials with a crushing win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/clinical-medvedev-cruises-into-australian-open-fourth-round-2022-01-22 over Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round, but the Russian will face a very different test against Maxime Cressy on Monday. Medvedev will start as favourite against the unseeded American but the U.S. Open champion must find a way to combat Cressy's brand of serve-and-volley tennis, which proved highly effective against Christopher O'Connell in the previous round.

Tennis-Inspired Shapovalov overpowers listless Zverev

Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat on Sunday to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final and set up a showdown with fellow lefthander Rafa Nadal. The pugnacious Canadian was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career wins at Margaret Court Arena.

Uyghurs in Turkey call for boycott of Beijing Games

Dozens of people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group protested in Istanbul on Sunday, calling for a boycott of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing over China's treatment of the minority. The protesters gathered outside the city's Turkish Olympic Committee building, waving the blue-and-white flags of the independence movement of East Turkestan, a group Beijing says threatens the stability of its far western region of Xinjiang.

Alpine skiing-Curtoni wins Cortina d'Ampezzo super-G as Goggia crashes out

Elena Curtoni won World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday as fellow Italian Sofia Goggia crashed, a little over two weeks before the speed events at the Beijing Olympic Games. Goggia, who leads the downhill World Cup standings, lost her balance in the third section of the treacherous course and appeared to twist a knee before getting up and slowly skiing down the piste.

Alpine skiing-Feuz heads to Beijing on back of Kitzbuehel triumph

Switzerland's Beat Feuz heads to the Beijing Olympics in top form after winning the prestigious men's downhill at Kitzbuehel on Sunday with a time of 1:56.68. Twice Olympic medallist Feuz led a Swiss one-two on the podium with overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt in second place, 0.21 seconds behind Feuz.

Tennis-Barty powers on at Australian Open in Laver's house

A day after declaring Ash Barty unbeatable at her best, Australian great Rod Laver had the best seat in the arena named after him as the world number one delivered another masterclass at the Australian Open on Sunday. The only player to complete the Grand Slam twice, Laver was among those applauding the reigning Wimbledon champion in her 6-4 6-3 triumph over Amanda Anisimova on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)