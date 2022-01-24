Soccer-Burkina Faso edge Gabon to reach Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Burkina Faso held off a gallant rearguard action from 10-man Gabon to advance to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals with a 7-6 victory on penalties after a 1-1 draw in their last-16 tie in Limbe on Sunday. Ismahila Ouedraogo netted the decisive kick to ensure they are the first side into the last eight after an incident-packed and energy sapping clash.
After Burkina Faso skipper Bertrand Traore scored early, 10-man Gabon took the match into extra time following a dramatic last-minute equaliser. But in the end the Burkinabe held their nerve in a dramatic shootout to advance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
