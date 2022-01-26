Rugby-Ex-Wales international Davies named director of rugby by world governing body

Former Wales international Phil Davies has been appointed World Rugby's new director of rugby, the governing body announced on Wednesday. The 58-year-old Davies, who currently serves as director at Leeds Tykes having previously coached the Namibian national team, takes over from Joe Schmidt, who left at the end of last year.

Davies led Namibia to the 2015 and 2019 World Cups, and also had stints at Cardiff Blues, Scarlets and Worcester Warriors. "I believe that I can bring my experiences of playing and coaching in more than 20 nations over the past 35 years to support further growth and development to the sport both off and on the field," Davies said in a statement https://www.world.rugby/news/682599/world-rugby-announces-phil-davies-as-director-of-rugby.

