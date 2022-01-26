Lahiri set for star-studded Farmers Insurance Open

India's Anirban Lahiri begins another campaign this week at the Farmers Insurance Open, the second tournament of the West Coast swing at the picturesque Torrey Pines here.

The tournament, like last week at American Express, will be played on multiple courses -- the South and North Courses. The golfers play each course once on the first two days before action over the weekend shifts to South Course for last 36 holes.

Lahiri, who had a decent start over the first two days at American Express, faded away over the week. This week he will look to better that as he plays the North Course first in the company of Maverick McNealy and Brandon Hagy.

Lahiri has another reason for wanting to do well as the Farmers has not been one of his favourite hunting grounds, having missed the cut in 2016, 2020 and 2021. His only cut here was in 2018 when he was tied 54.

Indian American Sahith Theegala, who also faded away in the final round after shooting a 10-under in one of the earlier rounds, is also in the field at Torrey Pines. He plays the South Course first with Seth Reeves and Kamalu Johnson.

It will be a star-studded contest with the marquee group featuring World No. 1 Rahm alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas. The field comprises 156 golfers and will host six of the top 10 golfers in OWGR.

Others in the field include Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Xander Schauffele and Bryson DeChambeau among those headlining the field. Also in the field are Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari besides last week's winner Hudson Swafford.

Rahm, a winner here in 2017, has an excellent record at Torrey Pines and will be looking for another good week.

