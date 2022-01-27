Left Menu

Powell, Pooran star as West Indies defeat England in third T20I, take 2-1 series lead

Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran's dominant performance with the bat was backed up by a solid bowling performance as West Indies defeated England by 20 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval.

ANI | Bridgetown | Updated: 27-01-2022 07:32 IST
Powell, Pooran star as West Indies defeat England in third T20I, take 2-1 series lead
West Indies defeat England in 3rd T20I (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran's dominant performance with the bat was backed up by a solid bowling performance as West Indies defeated England by 20 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval. With this win, the hosts have gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The fourth T20I will be played on Saturday.

Chasing 225, England kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only just Tom Banton and Philip Salt who showed some fight and resistance with the bat. Banton scored 73 while Salt played a 57-run knock, but in the end, it was not enough as Windies registered a 20-run win. For West Indies, Romario Shepherd returned with three wickets while Kieron Pollard took two.

Earlier, Rovman Powell's 107-run knock and Nicholas Pooran's 70-run innings helped West Indies post 224/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Powell scored 107 off just 53 balls with the help of 4 fours and 10 sixes.

Brief Scores: West Indies 224/5 (Rovman Powell 107, Nicholas Pooran 70; Adil Rashid 1-25); England 204/9 (Tom Banton 73, Philip Salt 57; Romario Shephard 3-59). (ANI)

