NATO and U.S. Collaborate to Secure Arctic Interests
NATO Secretary Mark Rutte discussed Arctic security with U.S. President Trump, focusing on preventing Chinese and Russian access to Greenland's economy and military. Rutte emphasized the importance of further talks to ensure the region's safety, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 12:33 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, during the World Economic Forum in Davos, revealed discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump centered on maintaining safety in the Arctic region.
Rutte described the dialogue as productive, highlighting the shared intention to focus attention on Greenland.
He underscored the necessity of further conversations to prevent Chinese and Russian economic and military footholds in Greenland.
(With inputs from agencies.)
