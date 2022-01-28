Left Menu

India skipper Dhull and four others recover from COVID ahead of U-19 WC QF but Sindhu tests positive

PTI | Osbourn | Updated: 28-01-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 17:43 IST
India skipper Dhull and four others recover from COVID ahead of U-19 WC QF but Sindhu tests positive
Yash Dhull Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Five India players who were infected with COVID-19, including skipper Yash Dhull, have recovered and are available for the Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal against Bangladesh here on Saturday but the team has also been hit by a fresh case.

Nishant Sindhu, who captained the team in the absence of Dhull, tested positive following the final league game against Uganda and won't be available for the knock-out match.

Left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam will be coming in to replace Sindhu in the squad.

The Indian team had struggled to put up a playing eleven on the park following the COVID outbreak in the camp.

Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, and Manav Parakh had returned positive RTPCR tests before the Ireland game.

''All are fit now, except for Sindhu,'' said an ICC source.

Dhull and other infected players reached Antigua on Friday morning after undergoing seven days of isolation in Trinidad.

With the knockout game on Saturday evening, they will have limited time to prepare.

''They have been medically deemed fit to play. They have a day or so to train and be game ready,'' added the source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

Golf-Hansen takes one-shot lead in Dubai Desert Classic opening round

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bid to thwart her probe; Most U.S. local governments opt to join $26 billion opioid settlement and more

US Domestic News Roundup: NY attorney general urges end to Donald Trump's bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022