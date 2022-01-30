Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Federer, Djokovic quick to congratulate Nadal on record Slam feat

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic congratulated their long-time rival Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard clinched a record all three players have been chasing - a 21st Grand Slam title - with his Australian Open triumph on Sunday. Nadal's victory over Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller put him one clear of Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic on the all-time Grand Slam titles race in the men's singles game.

Tennis-Krejcikova and Siniakova fight back to win doubles crown

French Open champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova added the Australian Open's women's doubles title to their resume on Sunday, with a 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 win over Anna Danilina and Beatriz Haddad Maia. The number one seeds, who were beaten finalists at Melbourne Park last year, took time to hit their stride and were forced to come back from a set down to claim the title for the first time.

NBA roundup: Klay Thompson's late trey lifts Warriors past Nets

Klay Thompson drilled a clutch 3-pointer with 12.5 seconds remaining and combined with Stephen Curry to score Golden State's final 17 points Saturday night, allowing the Warriors to outlast the visiting Brooklyn Nets 110-106 in San Francisco. On a night when they combined to shoot just 10-for-32 overall and 5-for-18 on 3-pointers, Curry (19 points) and Thompson (16) got plenty of support from Andrew Wiggins, who went for a team-high 24 points.

Factbox-Tennis-Australian Open men's singles champion Rafa Nadal

Factbox on Spain's Rafa Nadal, who beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 in the Australian Open final on Sunday to win a men's record 21st Grand Slam title: Age: 35

Tennis-Nadal edges Medvedev in epic to claim Grand Slam record

Rafa Nadal edged Daniil Medvedev in a classic Australian Open final on Sunday, roaring back from two sets down to claim a record 21st Grand Slam title only months after fearing his glorious career might be over due to injury. With Novak Djokovic forced out by deportation and Roger Federer recovering from knee surgery, the Spanish great is now one major title clear of his ‘Big Three’ rivals after surviving the 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 thriller at Rod Laver Arena.

Olympics-Colliton named Canada men's ice hockey head coach for Beijing Games

Jeremy Colliton has been named the head coach of the Canadian men's ice hockey team for the Beijing Olympics as Claude Julien is unable to travel after sustaining an injury at a training camp, Hockey Canada said on Sunday. Julien slipped on ice and sustained fractured ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland, the governing body said.

Tennis-Champion Barty praised after ending 44-year drought

Ash Barty cracked open her first beer as Australian Open champion live on television after the world No. 1 ended the nation's 44-year wait for a home-grown champion at the first Grand Slam of the season. Barty's win over Danielle Collins was the first title at Melbourne Park by an Australian since Chris O'Neil's victory over American Betsy Nagelsen in 1978, a feat that set TV viewing records in the process.

Tennis-Nadal's journey to a men's record 21 Grand Slam titles

Rafa Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in the Australia Open final on Sunday to win a men's record 21st Grand Slam title. The following is a timeline charting how Nadal, playing in what is considered to be the greatest era of men's tennis, surpassed the haul of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-Nadal says Australian Open victory 'one of the most emotional'

Rafa Nadal said winning the Australian Open title on Sunday was one of the most emotional moments of his career as the Spaniard sealed a men's record 21st Grand Slam title by defeating Russian Daniil Medvedev in the final. Nadal fought from two sets down to win 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 and broke a three-way tie for the most major titles in the men's game, with the Spaniard nosing ahead of rivals Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Golf-Norway's Hovland lifts title in Dubai after play-off victory

Norway's Viktor Hovland won the Dubai Desert Classic with a play-off victory over Richard Bland at the Emirates Golf Club on Sunday. Hovland was barely in contention when he made a bogey on the 15th hole, but he bounced back with two birdies and an eagle to sign for a six-under-par 66 and set a target of 12-under.

