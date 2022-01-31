Left Menu

Soccer-Monaco win away to reach French Cup quarter-finals

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Monaco held off an attempted comeback by hosts Racing Lens to win 4-2 on Sunday and advance to the last eight in the Coupe de France.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored twice as Monaco held off an attempted comeback by hosts Racing Lens to win 4-2 on Sunday and advance to the last eight in the Coupe de France. Ben Yedder scored first, and Jean Lucas and Sofiane Diop added two more as they went three up in the opening half hour, only for Lens to fight back with goals from Wesley Said and Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga.

But any hope of Lens pulling level was dashed when Ben Yedder made it 4-2 two minutes from time. Fourth division Bergerac had earlier eliminated St Etienne in another giant killing after beating Metz in the previous round.

Substitute Romain Escarpit scored the game’s only goal with 14 minutes left, adding to a horror season for Ligue 1’s last-placed team. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

