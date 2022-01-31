Left Menu

Soccer-Tuchel keen to add Club World Cup crown to Chelsea trophy cabinet

It seems like this in Europe, or only for me. "But once you're in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon it is quite exciting." Chelsea last played in the competition in 2012, losing 1-0 https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-club-world-idUKBRE8BF06A20121216 to Corinthians in the final in Japan. Tuchel said his team should take the next step this year and join Manchester United and Liverpool as the only English winners of the trophy.

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 09:03 IST
Soccer-Tuchel keen to add Club World Cup crown to Chelsea trophy cabinet

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was relishing the chance to win more silverware at the Premier League side as he prepares the team for their Club World Cup campaign next month. European champions Chelsea face either UAE Pro League side Al Jazira, AFC Champions League winners Al Hilal or Tahiti's AS Pirae in their semi-final clash at Abu Dhabi's Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium on Feb. 9.

Tuchel said he was looking forward to winning a third title since being named the London team's boss last year, after also guiding them to the UEFA Super Cup crown. "Once you're in it you're pretty excited," Tuchel told the club website https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2022/01/30/tuchel-outlines-plans-for-the-club-world-cup. "Once you're not in it, it's a competition that has not the highest focus on and highest value. It seems like this in Europe, or only for me.

"But once you're in it and you start planning it and you see it coming on the horizon it is quite exciting." Chelsea last played in the competition in 2012, losing 1-0 https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-club-world-idUKBRE8BF06A20121216 to Corinthians in the final in Japan.

Tuchel said his team should take the next step this year and join Manchester United and Liverpool as the only English winners of the trophy. "It's a big opportunity to win an extraordinary trophy which is far from daily business and that's why we'll do anything to take the chance to make it happen," Tuchel said.

The Club World Cup takes place from Feb. 3-12 in the United Arab Emirates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

Study finds Zika vaccine shows better results in preclinical studies

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022