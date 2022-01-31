Soccer-Poland appoint former Legia coach Michniewicz as manager
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 31-01-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 17:49 IST
Poland have named former Legia Warsaw coach Czeslaw Michniewicz as their new manager after parting ways with Portugal's Paulo Sousa, the Polish Football Association said on Monday.
Sousa had asked to be relieved of his duties https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-poland-sousa-idINL1N2TE1RA in late December after less than a year in charge and paid his release clause so he could accept an offer to manage Brazilian club Flamengo.
