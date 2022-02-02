PKL: UP Yoddha go down 35-37 to Patna Pirates

UP Yoddha on Wednesday lost 35-37 to Patna Pirates in the ongoing Pro Kabbadi League (PKL). UP Yoddha are now placed 6th on the points table with 42 points to their kitty. For the Yoddha's Surender Gill shined bright earning 10 points with able support from veteran fellow raider Shrikant Jadhav ( 9 Points).

UP Yoddha will now face Telugu Titans on Saturday. The game began with Surender Gill kickstarting the score board for UP Yoddha. The Yoddha's raiding unit looked more effective in the initial minutes of the game as they raced their way to a 5-2 lead that included 3 raiding points and 1 tackle point.

However, the Pirates made a comeback through a multi-point raid as the score board read 5-4 still in the favour of UP Yoddha. The game thereafter was a neck-to-neck fight as both the teams played a level game. The Yoddha's however lost their momentum in the game with some reckless tackles and raids and the Pirates raced ahead inflicting an 'All Out' on UP Yoddha in the 11th minute to take their lead further to 8-15.

UP Yoddha thereafter tried making a comeback through a super tackle and a multi-point raid from Surender Gill but they could only reduce their 8-point deficit to 5 at the end of the first half with the scoreboard reading 15-20 to Patna's favour. The second half began with UP Yoddha beginning their attack from the word go as they raced ahead to reduce their deficit through their multi-point raid specialist Surender Gill & inflicting an 'All Out' on Patna Pirates in the 2nd minute to equalize the score at 21-21.

The Yoddha's thereafter through Surender Gill tried making a comeback maintaining a slender 26-23 lead. Up Yoddha however, in their effort to increase the lead made some unforced errors to again trail at 28-30. The Yoddha's woes did not end here as they had to face another 'All Out' in the 24th minute as they trailed Patna Pirates 29-33. The game thereafter was mostly about UP Yoddha trying hard to regain their lead but Patna Pirates with their strong defence and effective raids ensured that the Yoddha's lost 35-37. (ANI)

