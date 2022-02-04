Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling and withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his bowling action was found to be illegal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday.

Reuters | Lahore | Updated: 04-02-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 11:33 IST
Cricket-Pakistan's Hasnain banned from bowling for illegal action
Mohammad Hasnain Image Credit: Twitter(@MHasnainPak)
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain has been banned from bowling and withdrawn from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after his bowling action was found to be illegal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Friday. Hasnain was first reported during his Big Bash League stint with the Sydney Thunder last month and is set to miss Pakistan's home series against Australia next month.

Biomechanical testing in Lahore confirmed the 21-year-old breached the 15-degree limit for elbow extension on his "good length delivery, full-length delivery, slow bouncer and bouncer", the PCB said in a statement. "Keeping his future and Pakistan's interest at the forefront, the PCB ... has decided he will not be allowed to continue to participate in the Pakistan Super League," it said.

"Until Mohammad Hasnain clears his reassessment, he will remain suspended from bowling in international cricket." The PCB described the bowler as an "asset" citing his ability to bowl consistently at 145 kmph and was optimistic of his return to the game after remodeling his action.

"The PCB has discussed the report with its own bowling experts and is confident that the problem can be resolved." "He will use this time to work with the PCB-appointed bowling consultant to modify his bowling action so that he can apply for a reassessment and become eligible to return to international cricket as quickly as practically possible."

The right-arm fast bowler has been a regular part of Pakistan's white-ball squads and claimed a hat-trick in a Twenty20 International against Sri Lanka in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
3
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us for 4,000 years; Penguins offer varied clues to Antarctic climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Hitchhiking in Earth's orbit, asteroid may be with us ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022