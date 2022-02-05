Left Menu

Soccer-Middlesbrough stun Man Utd on penalties in FA Cup fourth-round shock

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties after wasting a sackful of chances in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday.

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 05-02-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 04:35 IST
Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup fourth round by Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties after wasting a sackful of chances in a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Friday. The hosts paid for their profligacy in a tense shoot-out when, after the first 15 penalties had all been scored, United's Anthony Elanga blazed over to send 9,000 Boro fans wild.

Jadon Sancho's 25th-minute goal, shortly after Cristiano Ronaldo had missed a penalty, was scant reward for United's dominance with Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford both culpable of failing to take golden chances. Boro kept themselves in the tie, however, and equalised in the 64th minute when former United youth player Matt Crooks converted from close range.

Bruno Fernandes somehow struck the post with the goal gaping soon after and United then battered away at Boro's defence in extra time all to no avail. Boro then showed incredible poise with their penalties to send the 12-time FA Cup winners tumbling out.

