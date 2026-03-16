EU United Against Energy Inflation: A New Roadmap

As energy costs soar in the wake of the Iran war, EU ministers convene to explore strategies to mitigate the crisis. The European Commission is preparing emergency plans, including potential state support, tax reductions, and modifying the EU carbon market to stabilize consumer energy bills.

Discussions, slated for a closed-door session, focus on addressing the significant disruptions in LNG trade and oil supply, mostly due to the Hormuz Strait's closure. Urgent measures are sought to curb the surge in gas prices and sustain Europe's economic stability amid unparalleled energy challenges.

Brussels faces pressure to balance national subsidies and EU interventions, aiming to prevent widening inequalities across member states. With a draft list of emergency options soon to circulate, long-term reliance on renewable and nuclear sources emerges as a sustainable solution.