Vivian Richards congratulates Team India for U19 World Cup triumph

Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards said India were brilliant throughout the tournament and deserved to win the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup title.

ANI | St John's | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 18:51 IST
Team India celebrate after winning U19 WC (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Antigua

Former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards said India were brilliant throughout the tournament and deserved to win the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup title. India on Saturday defeated England by four wickets to win their fifth ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup here at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

"Congratulations #India. You have been brilliant throughout & deserved the silverware. Also congratulations to all the teams who made it here, the hosting committee, the volunteers, fans & every single person involved in the success of this tournament. Absolutely amazing event," Vivian Richards tweeted. The two unbeaten sides met at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda as England went in search of only their second title, but it was India who extended their record of most tournament wins.

Raj Bawa took five for 31 as England lost wickets early in their innings before 95 from James Rew restored hope in the push for a first trophy since 1998. It was not to be as both Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu made the fifties before Dinesh Bana crashed back-to-back sixes to seal the win. (ANI)

