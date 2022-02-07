Left Menu

Soccer-Minor league Boreham Wood in FA Cup fifth round after shock win at Bournemouth

Fifth-tier Boreham Wood ensured the FA Cup fourth round began and finished with a shock as they stunned Championship high-flyers Bournemouth 1-0 away on Sunday. Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who made five signings in the January transfer window, will now have to focus on trying to win promotion to the Premier League. They are currently third in the Championship.

Fifth-tier Boreham Wood ensured the FA Cup fourth round began and finished with a shock as they stunned Championship high-flyers Bournemouth 1-0 away on Sunday. Middlesbrough kicked off the weekend's action by knocking out 12-time winners Manchester United after a nerve-jangling penalty shootout at Old Trafford.

Sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers almost pulled off a stunning upset against Premier League West Ham United on Saturday, eventually losing 2-1 after extra time, but Boreham Wood did book their place in the fifth round. Mark Ricketts scored for the visitors in the 38th minute with a low shot and despite overwhelming Bournemouth possession thereafter, Boreham Wood resisted everything the hosts threw at them to clinch a fairytale win.

Hertfordshire side Boreham Wood's reward for arguably the biggest result in their 74-year history will be a trip to Frank Lampard's Everton. Scott Parker's Bournemouth, who made five signings in the January transfer window, will now have to focus on trying to win promotion to the Premier League.

They are currently third in the Championship.

