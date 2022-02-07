Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League heavyweights avoid each other in FA Cup fifth-round draw

The fifth-round games will be played in the week commencing Feb. 28. FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW Luton Town v Chelsea Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Peterborough United v Manchester City Liverpool v Norwich City Southampton v West Ham United Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town Everton v Boreham Wood

Premier League leaders Manchester City will travel to second-tier Championship side Peterborough United while Chelsea are away at Luton Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup after most of the top-flight sides avoided each other in Sunday's draw.

City came from behind to beat Fulham 4-1 while Chelsea defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-1 in extra time on Saturday. Tottenham Hotspur, who saw off Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1, must travel to Middlesbrough, who beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford.

In an all-Premier League clash, Southampton host West Ham United who survived a potential upset at the hands of non-league side Kidderminster Harriers with last-gasp goals in normal time and extra time. Liverpool were rewarded with a home game against Norwich City after overcoming https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-liv-cdf-report/soccer-liverpool-ease-past-cardiff-into-fa-cup-fifth-round-idUKL4N2UH07Y Cardiff City 3-1 on Sunday, while Nottingham Forest set up a clash against Huddersfield Town following a shock win over holders Leicester City.

Elsewhere, Everton will host Boreham Wood after the non-league side stunned Championship club Bournemouth 1-0 in the late game on Sunday. The fifth-round games will be played in the week commencing Feb. 28.

FA CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool v Norwich City Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest v Huddersfield Town

Everton v Boreham Wood

