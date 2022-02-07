Left Menu

Worked on bowling side-arm, googly is my strong weapon: Chahal

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he worked on bowling side-arm when he was out of the team and he has realized that googly is his strong weapon.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 07-02-2022 13:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 13:48 IST
India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he worked on bowling side-arm when he was out of the team and he has realized that googly is his strong weapon. India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Chahal picked four wickets and Rohit Sharma hit a fifty to lead the hosts' charge. In the first ODI, Chahal achieved the milestone of 100 wickets.

"It is a nice feeling, my career has seen ups and downs. I have managed to get 100 wickets in ODIs, it is a big moment. Did not think that I will achieve the feat early in my career. I have changed my angles, other bowlers used to bowl side-arm. So I worked on that when I was not in the team," Chahal told skipper Rohit Sharma in a video posted on BCCI.TV. "I was not bowling googly in the South Africa series. When there are big-hitting batters, they tend to go after spinners. Googly is my strong weapon, the more I bowl it, the more I will achieve success," he added.

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176 and then chased down the target in 28 overs to beat visitors by six wickets. With this win, India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI will be played on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

