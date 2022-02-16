Soccer-Late Mbappe stunner gives PSG 1-0 home win over Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe scored a stunning individual goal in stoppage time to give Paris St Germain a 1-0 home victory over Real Madrid and spare Lionel Messi's blushes after he missed a penalty in their Champions League last-16, first leg on Tuesday. Mbappe danced in between two defenders and calmly slid the ball into the far corner to earn PSG a deserved victory after they had dominated the encounter.

PSG missed several chances and were thwarted by Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Mbappe on two occasions before superbly pushing away Messi's spot kick in the second half. The second leg will take place in Madrid on March 9.

