UCL: Diogo Jota suffers ankle ligament injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota suffered an ankle ligament injury during the side's Champions League round of 16 fixture against Inter Milan on Wednesday.

ANI | Milan | Updated: 17-02-2022 09:15 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 09:15 IST
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota suffered an ankle ligament injury during the side's Champions League round of 16 fixture against Inter Milan on Wednesday. Jota had to be subbed off after 45 minutes in the game against Milan and he was replaced by Robert Firmino.

"I am happy with everything apart from Diogo Jota going off because of something around the ankle ligament," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport, as reported by Goal.com. "He could play on so maybe that is a good sign. The ankle was swollen at the break so we had to change," he added.

Goals from Robert Firmino and Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool defeat Inter Milan in this season's UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie on Wednesday. At San Siro, Firmino first registered a goal in the 75th minute, and eight minutes later, Salah doubled Liverpool's lead, and as a result, the Reds registered a 2-0 victory.

Liverpool will next square off against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday before meeting Leeds mid-week and Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on February 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

