Left Menu

Worcestershire rope in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for County Championship

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for the entire 2022 County Championship campaign.

ANI | Worcestershire | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:12 IST
Worcestershire rope in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for County Championship
Former Pakistan Test skipper Azhar Ali (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for the entire 2022 County Championship campaign. The Pakistan Test opener has played 91 Tests for his country spanning 11 years since making his debut in 2010 and has scored 6721 runs at an average of 42.53 with 18 centuries.

Paul Pridgeon, Worcestershire's steering group chairman, said," I think it is a fantastic signing and Alex Gidman (Head Coach) is delighted. Azhar should be available for all 14 County Championship matches." "His record in Test cricket is outstanding, and he offers great experience and is of high quality.

"He has got a lot going for him, and it is excellent as well that we've got someone available to play County Championship cricket all summer. It gives us that stability," he added. Azhar Ali's Test debut came at Lord's against Australia in 2010. He has hit his highest Test score of 302 not out against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2016. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.527: Here's what's new

 Global
2
UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

UNDP launches new Digital Strategy towards achieving SDGs 

 Global
3
FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

FEATURE-The African software developers using AI to fight inequality

Global
4
New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

New type of star covered in Helium burning ashes discovered by Astronomers

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022