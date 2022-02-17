Worcestershire rope in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for County Championship

Worcestershire have signed Pakistan batter Azhar Ali for the entire 2022 County Championship campaign. The Pakistan Test opener has played 91 Tests for his country spanning 11 years since making his debut in 2010 and has scored 6721 runs at an average of 42.53 with 18 centuries.

Paul Pridgeon, Worcestershire's steering group chairman, said," I think it is a fantastic signing and Alex Gidman (Head Coach) is delighted. Azhar should be available for all 14 County Championship matches." "His record in Test cricket is outstanding, and he offers great experience and is of high quality.

"He has got a lot going for him, and it is excellent as well that we've got someone available to play County Championship cricket all summer. It gives us that stability," he added. Azhar Ali's Test debut came at Lord's against Australia in 2010. He has hit his highest Test score of 302 not out against the West Indies in Dubai in October 2016. (ANI)

