India should be favourites on grass courts: Amritraj on tie vs Denmark

I know one of them is fairly decent on the grass, Amritraj said in a press release issued by Indias Davis Cup media co-ordinator.I dont know exactly how high ranked these boys are from Denmark, but I do believe that Holger Rune is coming.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2022 21:35 IST
India should be favourites on grass courts: Amritraj on tie vs Denmark
  • India

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj feels that the Indian team will have an upper-hand over Denmark in the Davis Cup tie scheduled to be played on the grass courts of Delhi Gymkhana.

India will play the Danes on March 4 and 5 in a World Group-1 play-off tie at the DGC.

''We would have to be favourites on the grass court. I know one of them is fairly decent on the grass,'' Amritraj said in a press release issued by India's Davis Cup media co-ordinator.

''I don't know exactly how high ranked these boys are from Denmark, but I do believe that Holger Rune is coming. There are potential challenges here but around Kumar, Yuki, Nash and all, our boys have played enough against them. ''It's important to go in there, get a good start and control the game. You need to get that first set in the break. You're in the driver's seat,'' he added.

Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna will complete India's five-member line-up for the World Group-I clash. For Denmark, world No. 97 Rune is the highest-ranked player in the team. The winner of the two-day rubber will progress to World Group I ties later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

