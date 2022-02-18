Left Menu

Soccer-Walker, Carrasco to serve Champions League bans after UEFA dismisses appeals

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:51 IST
Manchester City defender Kyle Walker and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco will remain suspended for three Champions League matches for assaulting opponents after governing body UEFA dismissed their clubs' appeals on Friday. Walker was sent off in City's last group stage game, a 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig, for kicking goal scorer Andre Silva while Carrasco received a red card in Atletico's 3-1 win at Porto for raising his hands to midfielder Otavio as tempers raged.

City already have one foot firmly in the next round after beating Portuguese side Sporting 5-0 in the first leg of the last-16 earlier this week, so Walker would miss the first leg of the quarter-final if they qualify. Atletico Madrid play Manchester United in their last-16 first leg next week.

UEFA also said Porto defender Wendell will serve a three-game ban after he was dismissed in the same game for appearing to lightly strike Matheus Cunha with his elbow, sparking a melee involving the players and coaching staff. Porto finished third in their group behind Liverpool and Atletico and dropped down to the Europa League, where they beat Lazio in the first leg of the knockout round playoffs on Thursday.

